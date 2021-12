KJFM NEWS — In September, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a new $50 million capital program designed to bring forward investments to revitalize commercial corridors and main street areas statewide. The Rebuild Illinois Main Street and Downtown Capital program is part of $1.5 billion authorized by the State’s FY 22 budget to help jumpstart the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19. Mayor Gary Mendenhall of Pittsfield has allowed that the city is pursuing a project award. He stated that the south side of the courthouse had work that was just recently finished this past summer and allowed that if funds are awarded, they would be used to replace the remaining 3 streets and sidewalks surrounding the downtown square. The city would also plan to have the courthouse’s main power lines run underground. “While we’re doing that, we were going to replace the water line that’s still around the square and ensure the water and gas lines are still good,” Mendenhall said.

