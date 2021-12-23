ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID

By Shawna Chen
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Driving the news: Clyburn, 81, said in a statement that he is asymptomatic and has been quarantining since Sunday. He is fully vaccinated and got his booster shot in September. Details: Ahead of...

NBC News

Rep. Bobby Rush latest lawmaker to test positive for Covid-19

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., announced late Monday that he's tested positive for Covid-19 - bringing the total number of lawmakers who've tested positive in recent days to 11. Rush, 75, said in a pair of tweets that he's fully vaccinated and has not had any symptoms. "Today, after being notified...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

How many lawmakers have tested Covid positive this week?

The US Congress has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with at least 10 lawmakers having contracted the disease in the span of a week.The reported infections have occurred even as the US is witnessing the hastening spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Delaware senator Chris Coon became the 10th and latest member of the Congress to contract Covid, he said in a tweet on Thursday.“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive,” Mr Coon tweeted.“I have minimal symptoms so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Jim Clyburn
MSNBC

Rep. Jim Clyburn on breakthrough Covid diagnosis: 'I feel great'

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss his Covid-19 diagnosis after testing positive. Clyburn says he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster and is currently asymptomatic. Clyburn also encourages people to get vaccinated, get their booster, and test often.Dec. 23, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

SC's Rep. Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn, 81, said in a statement. “No one is immune.”. The South Carolina Democrat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WYFF4.com

US Congressman James Clyburn has tested positive for the coronavirus

WIS-TV — U.S. Congressman James Clyburn has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement Wednesday. Clyburn says he is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated after receiving his booster shot in September. Prior to President Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University last week, Clyburn said he was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
honknews.com

The COVID-19 Test Results of Three Democratic Lawmakers have been Positive

Three Democratic members of Congress reported on Sunday that they had coronavirus infections that have progressed to the next stage. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, as well as Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, all tweeted that they had tested positive for COVID-19. They had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Report: D.C. has highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the U.S.

COVID-19 cases are spiking in Washington, D.C., which now has the highest rate for COVID-19 infection in the country, according to an NPR analysis based on data from Johns Hopkins University and the U.S. Census Bureau. Driving the news: The D.C. region saw an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations...
WASHINGTON, DC
Curry Coastal Pilot

Members of congress push U.S. to help vaccinate the world

Last week, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA), U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), and Representatives Tom Malinowski (D-NJ-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07), and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA-04) are leading a congressional effort urgently requesting supplemental funding be included in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill expected to be negotiated early in the new year to support American-led efforts to vaccinate the world.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity

President Biden said during a meeting with the nation's governors and his COVID-19 response team Monday that the administration has not yet done enough to scale up the nation's COVID-19 testing capacity. Why it matters: As the nation faces a surge in COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant, Biden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Whopping 10 Members of Congress Now Have COVID

COVID is making its way around Congress without partisan preference. On Thursday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) became the 10th legislator to confirm a positive case since Sunday. He tweeted, “In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly . . . and last night I got bad news—I tested positive. I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines.” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) both confirmed on Tuesday their own positive cases. As reported by the Daily Mail, both Lee and Malliotakis are vaccinated—and Lee is also boosted—and both reported that they have not experienced severe side effects. Reps. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Antonio Delgado (D-NY), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Jason Crow (D-CO), as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NY) have also tested positive.
CONGRESS & COURTS
