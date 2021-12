Backstage Bar & Grill on the Main Street Walkway in downtown Evansville has been a popular destination for residents looking to enjoy live music, a few drinks, and delicious food for several years. It's especially popular before and after events at the Ford Center thanks to the fact it sits on the opposite corner of the venue at 6th Street and the Main Street Walkway. Since it first opened its doors in 2012, it's hosted a number of artists and bands who went on to become huge names in their respective genres, including back in November of 2015 when a young up-and-comer by the name of Luke Combs graced the Backstage Bar & Grill stage.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO