Many Texans believe social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have become a hotbed for hostility. They want out. A growing number of Texans say they're tired of people posting their political viewpoints on social media. So much so that many are censoring themselves, choosing not to post anything that might be construed as controversial. A recent survey by Redact found 41% of Texans avoid posting about politics for fear of being ostracized.

ELECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO