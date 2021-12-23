Massena village trustees approve retirement of longtime DPW superintendent

Fayad

MASSENA — After more than 30 years with the village of Massena, a department head will be calling it a career at the end of January.

During Tuesday’s village board meeting, trustees approved the retirement of Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad.

Mayor Gregory M. Paquin thanked Mr. Fayad for his years of service.

“Actually, not to date you, but the first year you worked there, I was one of the summer help,” he joked. “Seriously, Hass, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Mr. Paquin said Mr. Fayad has provided a “great service to the community” during his time with the village.

“I hope you really enjoy your years of retirement,” he said.

“You created a well-oiled machine,” Trustee Christine Winston said.

“Thank you for the privilege,” Mr. Fayad told trustees. “This board and the previous boards over the last 30 years, it’s been a challenge at times. But, nonetheless, it’s been a great reward. So again, I thank this board for all the support that I received in those years.”

Mr. Fayad’s last day will be Jan. 25.

During its previous meeting, the board had unanimously approved the provisional appointment of Marty G. Miller as the new superintendent. Mr. Miller has already taken the civil service test, and Mr. Paquin said once the village receives the results of that test, his position will become permanent.

Four candidates had interviewed for the position, and Mr. Paquin said Mr. Miller stood out. He has worked on renovations at the Massena Town Hall and also served as supervisor for the reconstruction of the Alcoa Bridge. In addition, he has served as the DPW superintendent for the village of Canton.

“I think he’s going to do an outstanding job,” Mr. Paquin said during that meeting. “He has a working knowledge of all the budgets. He’s had working experience with unions and such. So I think he’s really going to be able to step right in.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, trustees also unanimously approved the retirement of Giovanni Jermano as motor equipment operator at the DPW, and Patti Shirley as the dispatcher at the Massena Police Department. They also gave authorization to canvass for replacements for Mr. Jermano and Ms. Shirley.

They also approved the appointment of Robert LeBlanc to the Massena Business Development Corp. Mr. Paquin said that was a joint appointment with the town.