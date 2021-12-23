Drink in the warmth...Colder temps are around the corner
By John Walsh
KSNB Local4
5 days ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Those ugly holiday sweaters will should be in full view the next couple of days, cause nobody will need coats in the afternoon. Some parts of the state already experienced 60 degree weather Wednesday, especially in the southwest where temperatures hit 65 degrees. The wealth...
Some storms are possible over the next few days before a cold front arrives early Sunday.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “We stay warm near 80 degrees with near-record heat each day through Saturday. The threat for storms
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-METRO) — The expectation is more snow, more wind, more cold, and maybe some more ice. The National Weather Service has several Winter Weather Advisories posted across Wisconsin, they run from 9 a.m this morning until midnight in some places. The worst of the snow will...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first wave of cold air will come on Tuesday, as low pressure pushes out of Colorado into Southeast Nebraska. No precipitation is expected but a cold front will sweep through, allowing highs for the day to come in the late morning to early afternoon before temperatures hold steady then begin to fall. Winds will shift to the northwest and turn brisk gusting to 35 mph. It will be a chilly one Tuesday evening with eventual lows falling into the low teens. Wednesday will be chilly with afternoon highs staying in the upper 20s with a brief bump into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Thursday.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain began falling on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon after a very late first measurable snowfall.
(Credit: CBS)
Milder air to the south cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 were from the Winter Weather Advisory early.
Chicago officially tallied its first measurable snowfall of the season, after setting a record for the latest date for snow.
At 12:10 p.m. Chicago O’Hare picked up the first 0.1″ of an inch of snow this season. Today, Dec. 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record.
(Credit: CBS)
There will be poor visibility this afternoon with snow showers and fog. Activity will taper to drizzle & flurries this evening. Drying out overnight.
(Credit: CBS)
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Low 33.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light snow. Minor accumulations. Low 28.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy High 37
Long overdue! First measurable snow of the season for Chicago. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/q59QfhV5Sf
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 28, 2021
The more typical winter weather you would expect in the Holiday Week between Christmas and New Year's moves in. WOWT 6 News Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord says colder temps move in Tuesday afternoon on the wings of northwest wind gusts that will push temps down to near 20 degrees by the end of the day as they gust to near 30 mph.
Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly after 7 am. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 45. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah, hopefully, you’ve been able to stay warm today! After a blast of snow yesterday we’ll continue to see isolated to scattered snow showers today, mainly in the higher elevations. The Winter Weather Advisory for the Southern Mountains continues until 8 p.m. tonight while the one for the […]
CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here
A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle.
Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021
Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night.
Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week.
The next chance for snow is on Saturday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived.
Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day.
Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°.
Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday.
Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days.
Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight.
A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning.
Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
