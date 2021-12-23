Drink in the warmth...Colder temps are around the corner

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain began falling on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon after a very late first measurable snowfall. (Credit: CBS) Milder air to the south cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 were from the Winter Weather Advisory early. Chicago officially tallied its first measurable snowfall of the season, after setting a record for the latest date for snow. At 12:10 p.m. Chicago O’Hare picked up the first 0.1″ of an inch of snow this season. Today, Dec. 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record. (Credit: CBS) There will be poor visibility this afternoon with snow showers and fog. Activity will taper to drizzle & flurries this evening. Drying out overnight. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Low 33. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light snow. Minor accumulations. Low 28. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy High 37 Long overdue! First measurable snow of the season for Chicago. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/q59QfhV5Sf — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 28, 2021

