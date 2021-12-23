Markelle Fultz ramping up on-the-court activity

A return to game action soon is obviously hyping Markelle Fultz up. Although an exact date of when he will make his season debut hasn’t been determined just yet, the 6-foot-4 guard has been ramping up his on-the-court activity lately, now even doing contact drills. While watching from the sidelines has been frustrating since tearing his ACL in his left knee last January, he’s pumped about the direction of the team, and is optimistic he will fit in well next to the team’s other young stars.

There was a familiar face commanding the point and charging up and down the court for the Orlando Magic at practice on Friday. Markelle Fultz joined the team in Los Angeles and practiced with the squad as he continues to hit milestones in his rehab process from a devastating ACL injury in left knee. Although there’s still no timetable on his return, he was overjoyed to be back on the road going through drills with his teammates. -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021

“It was amazing. (First off) just to be back with the team and be with my brothers and with this organization is amazing, but also just to get back into things and be on the road with these guys and get back into that process is, again, just a great experience,” said Fultz. “Again, just trying to get better, just trying to push these guys to get better, and that’s it really.” Fultz participated fully in the session, taking part in five-on-five scrimmages, three-on-three action, and shooting drills. -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021

For the 6-foot-4 point guard, this was the next step in his rehab process after he spent time going through practice sessions with the team’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. He could end up spending more time in Lakeland depending on the Magic’s practice, travel and game schedule. “It helped a lot,” said Fultz of his time in Lakeland. “Once the NBA season started you don’t have that much time we’re you’re allowed to go up-and-down with your brothers. So, being able to go to Lakeland and use that resource to be able to go up-and-down and compete with those guys, and just push myself was all good.” -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021