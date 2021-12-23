Hawkeye Episode 6 "So This Is Christmas?" | Analysis & Review

As we come to the end of the first year of Marvel’s Disney+ shows with “So This Is Christmas?,” the season finale of Hawkeye, it’s hard not to think of the ways these shows have succeeded and failed in its freshman year. WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all did an excellent job of expanding our interest in characters that have rarely stood in the spotlight, while also introducing a whole slew of new and exciting characters for the MCU to have fun with. But if there’s one area where these shows struggled — and many of the films in the MCU, for that matter — it’s in the ending. A show like WandaVision, for example, which is primarily a relationship drama at its core, turned the final episode into another big fight sequence, while Loki struggled with finding a way to wrap up its story, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier couldn’t help but have Sam Wilson give a too-long speech about everything he believes in ahead of his shift into the role of Captain America.

