Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly after 7 am. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 45. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of […] The post SoMd Weather for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 MINUTES AGO