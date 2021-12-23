Jets' Jonathan Marshall: Placed on COVID-19 list

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had a record-setting rookie season, and his sophomore campaign is certainly no slump. During Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jefferson broke the record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two years in the league. 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙂𝙐𝙀 𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿@JJettas2 (2,758) passes Odell Beckham, Jr. (2,755) to set the record for most receiving yards in a player's first two years in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/S3UVYoTyrf — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) December 26, 2021 The previous record was 2,755, set by Odell Beckham Jr. when he was a New York Giant. Beckham, now a member of the Rams, was on the opposite sideline when Jefferson set the record. After Sunday’s game, Jefferson has 2,581 cumulative yards. With two more games left this season, he’s sure to add to his record-setting total. More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO