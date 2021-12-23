Eagles' Le'Raven Clark: Lands on reserve/COVID list

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeVonta Smith, Boston Scott, and Lane Johnson each scored touchdowns on Sunday as the Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 34-10, at Lincoln Financial Field. The win improves the Eagles to 8-7 on the season. Smith led all Eagles pass-catchers in receiving yards with 80 on five catches. Quez Watkins had three catches for 43 yards. Johnson became the first Eagles offensive lineman to score in a game since Todd Herremans did in 2010 against the Cowboys. Scott rushed for 29 yards on seven carries. Miles Sanders added 45 yards on the ground but left the game with a hand injury. Jalen Hurts dealt with some drops but struggled for the majority of the afternoon. He completed 17 of his 29 passes for 199 yards passing yards, two touchdowns, and a fumble. Alex Singleton returned an interception for a touchdown and Rodney McLeod had an interception early in the second half that led to an Eagles score on the ensuing drive. The Eagles will play the Washington Football Team next week at FedExField. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO