ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' Le'Raven Clark: Lands on reserve/COVID list

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Eagles placed Clark on their reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Although the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossingbroad.com

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Explain Why Dallas Goedert, Standing Wide-Open in the End Zone, Didn’t Get the Ball

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles went into halftime with the Giants tied at three. It was not a half of football that will make it to NFL Films, for future preservation. The big sequence that had people talking was when the Eagles went with three receivers and a tight end on third and goal, and Jalen Hurts threw short for Quez Watkins when the broadcast showed that Dallas Goedert was wide open in the end zone, with nobody around him. Here’s the broadcast replay to jog your memory:
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sets an Eagles Franchise Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. Hurts finished the night completing 20-of-26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two scores as the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday. He set a new franchise record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, passing Michael Vick (2010).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Eagles#Raven#American Football
NBC Sports

Could Jonathan Gannon leave Eagles after just one year?

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was the subject of much ire during the first half of this season as the Birds' defense was absolutely shredded by opposing quarterbacks. And yet here we stand on Dec. 27, with the Eagles in playoff position, and all of a sudden Gannon is reportedly...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Week 16 Eagles grades by position after crucial win vs. Giants

The Eagles got off to a slow start but then took care of business, beating the Giants 34-10 at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s a look at their position-by-position grades:. Hurts made some questionable decisions early in this game and was lucky to not turn the ball over. He was also victimized by some early drops. But overall, Hurts was much better in the second half. Even without a threat of his running (he had just 2 carries for 7 yards), he did more than enough for the Eagles to win.
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Rally In Second Half To Beat New York Giants, 34-10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeVonta Smith, Boston Scott, and Lane Johnson each scored touchdowns on Sunday as the Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 34-10, at Lincoln Financial Field. The win improves the Eagles to 8-7 on the season. Smith led all Eagles pass-catchers in receiving yards with 80 on five catches. Quez Watkins had three catches for 43 yards. Johnson became the first Eagles offensive lineman to score in a game since Todd Herremans did in 2010 against the Cowboys. Scott rushed for 29 yards on seven carries. Miles Sanders added 45 yards on the ground but left the game with a hand injury. Jalen Hurts dealt with some drops but struggled for the majority of the afternoon. He completed 17 of his 29 passes for 199 yards passing yards, two touchdowns, and a fumble. Alex Singleton returned an interception for a touchdown and Rodney McLeod had an interception early in the second half that led to an Eagles score on the ensuing drive. The Eagles will play the Washington Football Team next week at FedExField. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.  
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy