Southern Lehigh, Lisicky come on strong late and the Spartans pull out key Colonial League boys basketball win

Southern Lehigh’s Matt Tankred reaches for a loose ball against Salisbury during the first half of a Colonial League game at Southern Lehigh in Upper Saucon Township. The Spartans prevailed 36-35 in a defensive struggle. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Pete Lisicky was one of the greatest players in Lehigh Valley boys basketball history and went on to a stellar collegiate career at Penn State and professionally in Italy.

Now 45, he lives in Arizona but is back in the Lehigh Valley for the holidays with his family. He got to see his nephew, Dom, play for Southern Lehigh Wednesday night in Center Valley.

The younger Lisicky looked like his uncle with three 3-pointers in the second half, including two in the final quarter to help the Spartans break through their offensive doldrums against Salisbury in a battle of Colonial League unbeatens.

And when Noah Denton made one of two at the line with 17 seconds left and the Falcons missed two free throws at the other end with 1.8 ticks remaining left, Liscky and Southern Lehigh could celebrate a hard-fought 36-35 win.

“My uncle texted me while I was in school the other day and asked me when our game was and he said he was going to be here and I was definitely excited to see him and his three kids,” Lisicky said. “We just had to pull it out and be tough and that’s what pushed us through tonight.”

When Pete Lisicky played at Whitehall in the early 1990s and Dom’s dad Andy played in the late 80s, it was common for the games to remain in the 30s because the Zephyrs were methodical on offense and played a tough-to-solve matchup zone on defense.

This game was in the 30s because of poor offensive execution along with some tenacious defense. Both teams struggled with turnovers and some poor shot selection and the Falcons scuffled at the foul line, going 2-for-8.

After being held to just four points in the third quarter with three of them coming on a Lisicky trey, the Spartans took better care of the ball in the fourth quarter and got two 3-pointers from Lisicky. The second one, coming off a Denton assist, tied it at 35 with 1:17 left.

Salisbury had two chances at the other end, but couldn’t convert. Southern Lehigh then took the lead when Denton made the second of two free throws.

The Falcons, 3-2 overall, 3-1 league, got an open look from the wing by Tyson Utesch but it missed. Jackson Lopez fought hard for the rebound and attempted a putback. He was fouled, but couldn’t convert either free throw and time ran out in the scrum for the rebound.

“This was my first Salisbury-Southern Lehigh game and my mother-in-law, who is a Southern Lehigh grad, asked me if this was still a big game,” Spartans first-year coach Ryan Wehr said. “I told her ‘I guess, but I don’t know.’ But I learned it definitely is. You could see emotions were running high from the get-go. It was physical and we didn’t adjust to the physicality for the first 29 minutes. In the final three minutes, we adjusted to it.”

Southern Lehigh also has been battling illness and will welcome the holiday break. The Spartans don’t play again until Jan. 4 against Moravian Academy.

“We haven’t had a lot of practice time and we’ve had to make a lot of adjustments on the fly,” Wehr said. “We’ve been sick. I think we’ve had 10 different kids battling the flu. So, that’s been difficult to manage and battle through that. But our three losses are to 6A schools, and we’ve won all of our league games to this point. Obviously, I’m not 100 percent happy, but to be 4-0 in the league at this point, we’ll take it.”

As for Lisicky, Wehr called him “a fighter.”

“Even before I got here, Dom had the reputation of being the guy not afraid to take a shot in a key spot,” Wehr said. “He came up big in a couple of key situations tonight. I know he didn’t start the year the way he wanted to from a performance standpoint, but he’s really picked it up in the last week.”

Wehr said he and Lisicky, who had a game-high 12 points, have had some discussions about what he could do better and he has responded.

“I can’t ask for more than for him to make some big shots in some tough spots,” Wehr said.

Salisbury coach Jason Weaver couldn’t ask for a better effort from his defense. Holding an opponent to 36 points is generally going to earn a win.

But the Falcons couldn’t find a rhythm on offense. Kyle Artis and Lopez had nine points apiece, but Salisbury was just 3-for-9 from the field and had four turnovers in the final stanza.

“I’m really proud of our effort defensively, and we’ve been playing good defense,” Weaver said. “Obviously, Southern Lehigh is a step up with their offensive capabilities, but our guys busted their butts on defense. We were just sloppy with the ball on offense. We didn’t get good shots and had too many unforced turnovers. You can’t do that when you’re playing a team that’s bigger than us and deeper than us. We’ve got to value the ball more.”

Weaver, who recently celebrated his 200th career win at Salisbury, said it was a physical game and the Falcons didn’t always fight through the contact.

Overall, though, Salisbury has emerged as a team capable of contending for the Colonial League’s West title and earning league and district playoff berths.

“The defense is better than I thought it would be at this point,” Weaver said. “We’ve just got to coach them up and do a better job on offense.”

