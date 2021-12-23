ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Cancels Thursday’s Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Test Giveaway At Waterview Recreation Center

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blv3f_0dU75DIl00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will no longer hand out free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests Thursday at the Waterview Recreation Center due to a lack of testing kits, the city said Wednesday night.

The city began handing out testing kits last Saturday with the goal of delivering 24,000 kits before Christmas. Health officials said Wednesday night the city has already reached that goal.

Officials said the vaccine clinic at Waterview Recreation Center, located at 5826 McMahon Ave., will still operate on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First, second and booster shots will be administered.

The city’s free at-home rapid test giveaway began last weekend with each kit containing two tests. The health department distributed the tests across nine clinics and outreach events in targeted neighborhoods.

After five days, the city said “virtually all of the testing kits have been successfully distributed.”

Philly health officials say they’ve placed orders for additional testing kits, but they’re unsure when the order will be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, several national pharmacy chains said Wednesday they’re placing limits on at-home COVID-19 rapid test purchases. For example, CVS is allowing purchases of up to six testing kits while Walgreens is allowing customers to buy just four kits.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday his administration plans to send half a billion at-home rapid tests to Americans starting in January.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Will Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination To Eat Inside Restaurants Starting Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  New COVID-19 restrictions start in Philadelphia next week. Starting in a week, everyone will have to show proof of vaccination to eat inside. The rule also applies to arenas and movie theaters. There is a two-week grace period where businesses can accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours. But after Jan. 17., only vaccinations will be allowed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Hospitals Still Battling Surge In Patients; Two Hospitals Grateful For Extension Of Military Assistance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota hospitals still dealing with an influx in patients with COVID-19 and other needs say assistance from military medical teams has been critical over last month’s surge. St. Cloud Hospital and Hennepin County Medical Center welcome a 30-day extension of that aid. The two teams of 22 members of the military, mostly of the U.S. Air Force, began their work on around Thanksgiving Day, stayed through Christmas and now will be here through the end of January. M Health Fairview Southdale also received assistance in early December. “We were able to manage these last 30...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses React To CDC Easing Quarantine Guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area business owners worried about potential COVID-19 staffing shortages may find relief after the Centers for Disease Control announced new quarantine guidelines Monday. The agency is now recommending individuals isolate for five days after testing positive if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Officials with the California Department of Public Health followed suit, saying they would follow the CDC recommendations late Monday afternoon. With so many businesses facing labor shortages, the changes will impact everyday work life. The wheels haven’t stopped turning at Toscalito Tire and Automotive, despite the twists and turns for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,800; Positivity Rate Reaches 17.58%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday. State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic. Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

More Children Heading To ER With COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the middle of the holiday season, COVID cases are way up, and that includes children. “What we’ve seen in the children’s hospital with this surge is an enormous number of children coming through our emergency department in particular,” said Dr. Ronald Ford. Ford is the chief medical officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. He said they’re approaching the same level of positive cases they saw with the delta surge. “Two weeks ago we were seeing approximately 20 positive cases come through our emergency department.  Now we’re seeing upwards of 50-60 a day. In some cases, we’ve seen well over...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WISH-TV

How accurate are at-home rapid COVID-19 tests?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Testing for COVID-19 at home can help stop the spread of the virus. However, the first obstacle is actually finding a kit and if people do get an at-home test, there is still a question of accuracy. “Home rapid test kits generally have been found to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County working to obtain COVID-19 rapid home test kits

Baltimore County Government says they are working to procure COVID-19 rapid home test kits for residents as cases surge in Maryland. READ HERE | COVID IN MARYLAND|415 New Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations Surge, Positivity Rate 17.58%. They tweeted, "Baltimore County is procuring COVID-19 rapid home test kits for residents in an...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rapid At Home#Americans
DoingItLocal

PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE THREE MILLION COVID-19 AT-HOME RAPID TESTS

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced plans to distribute three million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and six million N95 masks in Connecticut in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19 during this heavy travel and holiday season. The first allocation will include the distribution of 500,000...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: 9,873 New Cases Reported Over Holiday Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after federal health officials loosened the isolation guidelines for asymptomatic people with COVID-19, Minnesota reported 9,873 new cases and 40 more deaths. The numbers reported Tuesday include a data lag due to the holiday weekend and are current as of 4 a.m. Monday. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,010,225, which includes 13,382 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,399 Minnesotans have died from the virus. One of the newly reported dead was a Benton County resident in their late 30s. The state’s positivity rate was at 8.6% as...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 Cases Spike In Chicago And Beyond As CDC Changes Quarantine Guidelines; CPS Wants Students To Take COVID Tests Before Returning

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging across Illinois and the nation, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new rules for quarantine. The CDC announced Monday that it is shortening the recommended times people should isolate when they have tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms. Vaccinated people exposed to the virus are also told to quarantine just five days, and the CDC People who are fully vaccinated and boosted may not need to quarantine at all, the CDC said. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, despite the changes from...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Denver

Denver Nursing Home Calls 911 For Help Christmas Morning Because Of Staff Shortage

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. (credit: CBS) A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage. According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
DENVER, CO
New Jersey 101.5

Omicron drives new vax mandates in NJ and beyond

New Jersey continues to set new records for positive COVID tests. The seven day average has now hit 11,905, which is more than double the number from last week. Testing capacity has greatly increased since the earliest days of the pandemic, and that has somewhat skewed the numbers, but every COVID metric reported by the New Jersey Department of Health and the CDC indicates a rapidly spreading viral threat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy