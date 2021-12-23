ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michael Keaton Is Returning as Batman in Upcoming Batgirl Movie: Reports

By Alexia Fernández
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Keaton is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batgirl movie, according to multiple reports. The Oscar-nominated actor is expected to don Batman's gear for the movie starring Leslie Grace as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Keaton,...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Popculture

Awesome Bruce Willis Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! Looper has hit Netflix and the 2012 action flick has already reached the top of the streaming charts. For those who missed this underrated film when it was first released, Looper takes place In the not so distant future when the mob can send hitmen Into the past and future In order to do their dirty work, and Joe (Bruce Willis) comes face to face with his past self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The film also stars Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, and Jeff Daniels. Looper is currently sitting at No. 5 on Netflix's movie charts.
MOVIES
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jesus
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Birdman
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Leslie Grace
Variety

Michael Keaton on What ‘Dopesick’ Taught Him About the Opioid Crisis, and Why He Wanted to Return as Batman

Michael Keaton thought he knew the basics of the vast opioid crisis crippling this country — until he signed on to star in the Hulu limited series “Dopesick.” In hindsite, he says, “I didn’t know how it really worked, what really happened or how it was formed. I’m really fortunate I have a job where you have to learn something. I knew about the Sacklers [the family behind OxyContin manufacturer Perdue Pharma]. But I didn’t even know probably an eighth of it.” Now he does. For “Dopesick,” creator Danny Strong adapted Beth Macy’s 2018 nonfiction book of the same name to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
dailyplanetdc.com

New trailer for ‘The Batman’ debuts

Catwoman and Batman take center stage in the latest “The Batman” trailer. Robert Patinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman is set to star opposite Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman in DC’s upcoming blockbuster, which is set for release March 4, 2021. From Warner Bros....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman Returns#Celebrity News#Film Star#Batgirl
The Independent

22 films to look out for in 2022, from The Lost City and The Northman to Avatar 2

We should probably talk about cinema differently. Yes, there’s a whole lot of superhero movies, and – more worryingly – a lot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife-style corporate plundering disguised as nostalgia. But genuinely look around, even within the major Hollywood studio space, and you’ll still find work that is exciting and novel.Next year is a case in point. Despite the perceived wisdom that modern film is a big pile-up of intellectual property, 2022 promises a cornucopia of big ideas and high-concept innovation happily existing among… all the IP. Some of which actually looks pretty great.Below are our 22 picks for 2022...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Batman’ Showcases the Caped Crusader and Catwoman’s Alliance With New Trailer

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for its upcoming DC adaptation “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the vigilante hero and Zoë Kravitz as his uneasy ally Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. The new trailer focuses on the relationship between the two characters, featuring sequences of Batman and Catwoman fighting one another as well as more impassioned, coy exchanges. “You got a lot of cats,” Batman tells Kyle, visiting the antihero’s apartment. “I have a thing about strays,” she responds, holding what seems to be a glass of milk. Paul Dano’s villainous Riddler also takes on a prominent role in the trailer. Warner...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Colomby, Manager, Writer and Producer for Michael Keaton, Dies at 92

Harry Colomby, the onetime manager and business partner of Michael Keaton who wrote and produced a sitcom and several movies for the actor, including Johnny Dangerously and Touch and Go, has died. He was 92. Colomby died on Christmas Day at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his brother, Bobby, a drummer for Blood Sweat and Tears, told The Hollywood Reporter. He had suffered a stroke about five years ago and had been hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis in a fall. On Instagram, Keaton wrote: “Unlikeliest of matches, we thought the same, felt the same and laughed at the same things. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Batman’ Trailer Features More Catwoman Interaction: “The Bat and the Cat”

A new trailer for Warner Bros.’ The Batman dropped on Monday, and it features more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. The latest, two-and-a-half-minute preview for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City. “Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you’re not doing anything,” he’s told over clips of Batman in action. While continuing to grapple with the Riddler and his question-mark-filled messages, Pattinson’s Batman interacts with both Catwoman and Kravitz’s alter ego, Selina Kyle. He’s shown speaking to Selina as cats gather around his feet. “I have a thing about strays,” she tells him. Later, as Batman and Catwoman appear to be fighting, she intones: “The bat and the cat — it’s got a nice ring.” He later tells her, “Selina, don’t throw your life away.” She replies, “Don’t worry, honey, I got nine of ’em.” The Batman, set to hit theaters on March 4, also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A. Check out the full trailer below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

2022 Netflix Movie Release Dates: All The New Movies Confirmed To Premiere

The year 2021 saw new Netflix movie releases coming out every week, making it a pretty massive time for the streaming giant. Well, it looks like 2022 is going to be an even bigger year and may see the release of some of the best Netflix original movies yet, from the highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel to an epic team-up between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the spy thriller The Gray Man.
MOVIES
Variety

Could Kodi Smit-McPhee Become the Second Youngest Supporting Actor Winner for ‘The Power of the Dog’?

Kodi Smit-McPhee has maintained a stronghold this awards season for his work as Peter Gordon in Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog.” Pundits and awards enthusiasts have to wonder: has a frontrunner emerged? Twenty-nine precursor awards have been announced thus far, with 14 naming Smit-McPhee’s darkly psychological turn the best of the year. The next closest actor to his dominance is Troy Kotsur in “CODA” and Jeffrey Wright in “The French Dispatch,” who have picked up three and two wins, respectively. In addition, Smit-McPhee’s also landed Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations, two critical stops on the awards circuit. Smit-McPhee is the...
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy