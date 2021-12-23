US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;41;23;31;23;Colder;SSE;9;45%;88%;2. Albuquerque, NM;58;35;57;40;Cloudy;S;3;36%;6%;1. Anchorage, AK;19;18;27;10;Partial sunshine;NNE;4;71%;33%;0. Asheville, NC;44;23;54;28;Sunny, not as cool;SSE;5;47%;1%;3. Atlanta, GA;51;29;57;32;Mostly sunny, milder;S;5;50%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;47;30;40;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;46%;6%;2. Austin, TX;72;56;75;62;Fog,...www.cadillacnews.com
