US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;41;23;31;23;Colder;SSE;9;45%;88%;2. Albuquerque, NM;58;35;57;40;Cloudy;S;3;36%;6%;1. Anchorage, AK;19;18;27;10;Partial sunshine;NNE;4;71%;33%;0. Asheville, NC;44;23;54;28;Sunny, not as cool;SSE;5;47%;1%;3. Atlanta, GA;51;29;57;32;Mostly sunny, milder;S;5;50%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;47;30;40;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;46%;6%;2. Austin, TX;72;56;75;62;Fog,...

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.
White Christmas? Weather forecast shows no snow for most of US

The US’ fascination with a white Christmas dates back at least to 1942, when Bing Crosby crooned the wistful song in the film “Holiday Inn.”. Fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change. Only about 28% of the US, excluding Alaska, had snow as of...
Chicago Residents Hope to Experience Snow Before the Year Ends

Cold air from Canada is fueling a storm system headed for the Great Lakes. For many, this will make post-Christmas travel dangerous, but will Chicago's snowless run come to an end this time?. Snow Drought in Chicago. Chicagoans hoping for snow by new year may be disappointed. Forecasters predict that...
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday's...
Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, Detroit. ESPN — The Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, Annapolis, Md. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta. 4:30 p.m. NHLN — World Junior Championship...
