Representative Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterms, making him the 20th Democrat to leave the House. The 80-year-old congressman announced it is time for him to "rest" and "pass the baton." Lowenthal served in the House since 2013. In his announcement Thursday, Lowenthal said he's "determined" to make the most of his remaining time in office, after which he has "other challenges I would like to take on beyond the halls of government." Lowenthal has represented California's 47th Congressional District, which includes parts of Los Angeles County and western Orange County, since 2013. He was reelected to his fifth term in 2020.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO