Clarksburg, WV

Glen Elk homeless shelter provides a Christmas for its residents

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1psG_0dU741l500

GLEN ELK, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Mission Community Homeless Shelter will be hosting special Christmas services in their chapel on Dec. 22, 24 and 26.

The Mission Director said that on Christmas day, they will rest, and there will be a large meal for the residents.

Thanks to generous donors, Christmas gifts will also be given out. The residents were given gifts to give to their children and grandchildren.

“We will have a big meal for our residents, providing them with Christmas gifts, just that homey feeling that they would have were they in their own home because they are in a home here,” said Lou Ortenzio, Executive Director at The Clarksburg Mission Community Homeless Shelter.

The Clarksburg Mission has about 60 residents as of December 2021, 25 of which are in their substance abuse recovery program.

Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

United Way caring for homeless through the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The holidays can be a tough time for those left on their own. The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is working to help remedy that for some. Through the shelter recently opened at the United Methodist Church in Clarksburg, people in the homeless community now have a place to go […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Stonewall Resort holds annual Christmas Dinner

ROANOKE, W.Va.- Stonewall Resort held its holiday dinner on Dec. 25. The annual Christmas buffet in the Stillwaters restaurant ran from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The cost of a reservation for one adult was $42. Much like the annual Thanksgiving buffet, traditional holiday food was served along with some other non-traditional dishes. For many […]
ROANOKE, WV
WBOY 12 News

New Years safety and fireworks with the Bridgeport Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The start of a new year will have people celebrating in many different ways. Alcohol consumption is common for adults during this time of year, and among other things, drinking leads to impaired judgement and reaction time. Fireworks and even sparklers can be dangerous when alcohol is not involved, but for someone […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Holiday season, new gifts can attract more thieves to homes

ELKINS, W.Va. – New items around a home during the holiday season can attract unwanted visitors. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon urged residents to call 911 and not engage with people they see trespassing outside of their homes. As a preventative measure, Elbon suggested adding high-definition cameras and proper lighting to properties. "If they're breaking […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
