Veteran-led cleanup efforts lend a hand to Colorado Springs homeowners

By Lauren Scharf
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Power has been restored to all customers in Colorado Springs; however, tree removal work continues. One group is helping those who are elderly, uninsured and disabled for free.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response group working to remove trees that are blocking entrances and driveways to people’s homes. So far, the team has helped over 15 homes and plan to help a dozen more on Thursday.

“The entire front of the house was inaccessible you couldn’t get up to or out of the door and one of our volunteers climbed over the trees through the branches, and knocked on the door to see if the homeowner needed help,” Team Rubicon Incident Commander Jonathan Pevarnek said.

Tree removal can cost thousands of dollars to homeowners, but Team Rubicon does the work for free.

“Truthfully, the estimate that I got was so expensive that we thought we would have to do it ourselves and we are rather old so it was very daunting to think of that task so it was just such a blessing that they did this for us,” Colorado Springs homeowner Glenda Phillips said.

The group says that this work provides veterans with a sense of community, identity and purpose.

“Some people say this is hard work, this is what we love doing you know. We were raised on hard work and we still like doing it even in our advanced ages,” Veteran David Glatfelter said. “This is what the veteran needs to still that validation process, we love it as much as the homeowner loves it seeing all the work we’re doing for them.”

They also travel nationwide to aid with disaster clean-up, such as when deadly tornadoes struck Kentucky.

If you need help from the recent storm call 2-1-1 . If you would like to volunteer with the team, you can sign up on TeamRubicronUSA.org .

