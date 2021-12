Women Who Care Inc. recently held a recognition banquet to honor women who contribute to the community in a variety of ways. Along with offering services and resources to help those in need, the non-profit has been recognizing outstanding women in the community for several years. WWC Founder/Director Harolyn Benjamin said her main goal is always to highlight women who do important work behind the scenes and often may not be acknowledged for their efforts.

