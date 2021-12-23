Police share pictures of suspected Chinatown shooter

Las Vegas police are sharing new pictures of a man they believe might be the shooter at the ShangHai Taste restaurant in Chinatown earlier in the week.

Police credit the public’s assistance in helping detectives identify 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson as the suspected shooter.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detectives are asking for assistance in locating Gaston-Anderson.

He is known to frequent the tourist corridor areas and anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or knows the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Patrol.

Early Monday morning, a waiter, Chengyan Wang, was shot multiple times and critically injured at ShangHai Taste on Spring Mountain Road. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was listed as stable at last check by the police.

Authorities said previously they don't believe the shooting was a hate crime, but rather it appears to be related to a recent burglary in the Shanghai Plaza.

The possible suspect is seen in the security images with a bandage on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas Police Department at 702-828-2639 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. You can remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been organized for Wang by the Asian Chamber Of Commerce. The chamber says it has a fundraising goal of $100,000. You can find that on gofundme.com .

This story was updated to reflect Chengyan Wang as the name of the waiter shot, not Chen Wang as originally reported on the GoFundMe page.