Johnstown, PA

Clara Barton house restoration making progress ahead of her 200th birthday

By Courtney Murphy
 5 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)— Officials gathered Tuesday to discuss the progress on the Clara Barton house restoration project, which is located on Main Street.

Clara Barton is an American nurse who founded the American Red Cross. She’s recognized for having significant historical ties to Johnstown, delivering supplies and medical equipment days after the 1889 flood. It helped the citizens get a bit of relief after the disaster.

The Main Street building is claimed to serve as the headquarters of Barton following the flood. The restoration project is being led by the Vision Together 2025 capture team members.

The project for the 145-year-old is part of the project to upgrade Main street. The team is almost done with phase one of the restoration project, which stabilizes the home. By that, it means installing a new roof, gutter, and window repairs.

However, the team now faces the problem of raising $10,000 to help complete the phase one renovations. They initiated a campaign to raise $50,000 to match the state’s $50,000 grant. Treasurer of the Clara Barton Home and Garden organization Bob Eyer said the team is looking to raise the $10,000 by the end of the year.

Women found dead in Cambria County home, police investigates

Once they complete phase one funding, they will begin phase two. Eyer said that phase two is dedicated to the home’s interior parts.

The goal is to have the house become a museum also a place where tourists can stay. Eyer has the vision that this restoration will make Johnstown a destination city for its history.

“We believe this will be a national destination site, and we’re going to attract visitors from all over the country,” Eyer said. “They’ll be wanting to come here and know about the history of Johnstown and live in the building where Clara Barton used as her headquarter in the 1889 flood.’

According to Eyer, phase two of the project costs around $500,000. Barton’s birthday is on Christmas Day.

