Richmond Forum to bring prominent names to Altria Theater

By Antoinette Essa
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Forum is the largest non-profit speaker series in America and has attracted some of the biggest names in the world, like Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The series will be returning to the Altria Theater in January and will host a number of famous figures.

Five programs will feature 11 speakers, including names like Bob Iger, the former CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

The lineup includes other prominent figures such as feminist icon Gloria Steinem, blind mountaineer and explorer Erik Weihenmayer, a live Intelligence Squared U.S. debate and will end in May with Grammy-award singer Rhiannon Giddens.

Below, you can find the full line-up of speakers and dates:

  • January 22, 2022, Bob Iger with Kara Swisher - The Ride of a Lifetime
  • February 19, 2022, Gloria Steinem with Zainab Salbi - A Conversation with a Feminist Icon
  • March 26, 2022, Erik Weihenmayer - No Barriers
  • April 30, 2022, Intelligence Squared U.S. - Can We Live With Climate Change?
  • May 21, 2022, Rhiannon Giddens - Digging for Musical Roots

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

