*Editor’s Note: This is part XI in a series from Dr. Grobman. You can read Part X, here. In 1941, the condition of European Jews continued to deteriorate. There were almost daily accounts of confiscation of Jewish property; proliferation of new anti-Jewish measures designed to exclude them from European economic daily life; of mass expulsions and deportations, which displaced hundreds of thousands of Jews; of mass arrests; forced labor and wanton executions and of the brutal conditions in the ghettos. The JTA and special correspondents of the Yiddish and Anglo-Jewish press provided most of the significant information about these events, which were accorded prominent coverage in their periodicals.

