ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in the Robert E. Lee Monument

By Tyler Thrasher, Emma North
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4hbF_0dU71pXr00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A time capsule from inside the Robert E. Lee Monument has finally been opened over a century after being buried inside the statue’s pedestal. 8News was there to see what was in the box.

Historical conservationists retrieved three books, an envelope and a coin from inside. One of the books is an 1875 almanac and another appears to be an 1889 novel called ‘The Huguenot Lovers.’

The contents were different than what records from the Library of Virginia suggested the time capsule would contain. Historians expected to find about 60 objects, many of which were believed to be related to the Confederacy. Records also suggested the capsule was buried in 1887, two years before one of the books appears to have been published.

“I just think it’s an important day for the history of Richmond and Virginia to have this box,” Governor Ralph Northam said. “Whether this is the time capsule that has been written about, I’m not sure but certainly these are some very interesting documents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPwpk_0dU71pXr00
Photo: 8News Reporter Jackie DeFusco

It took hours for experts to carefully open the lead box on Wednesday. The conservationists started pulling items from inside at around 3 p.m., after starting the process of removing mortar around 10a.m. They used small and delicate tools to work their way around the box’s edges and eventually remove the top.

Crews uncovered the capsule unexpectedly on Friday about 20 feet above ground level while taking the monument’s pedestal down. Crews previously searched for it in lower sections of the statue in September but were unable to find it, despite removing chunks of the pedestal and digging feet under the base.

The time capsule was opened by historic preservation experts at the Department of Historic Resources Lab in Richmond. In the days and weeks ahead, they’ll be working to restore the water-damaged artifacts.

“We’re trying to prevent any kind of mold damage and putting it into a freezer buys us time to make a plan so that is our goal today is to make sure everything is stable,” said Kate Ridgway, State Archaeological Conservator with the Department of Historic Resources.

The box is 4 inches high, 8 inches wide and 11-and-a-half inches deep. It was confirmed to be made of lead even though historians expected the time capsule to be made of copper. A conservation team used a portable X-ray fluorescence machine to analyze the materials from which the box was made.

“Was the contemporary account a red herring and something that never actually really was implemented? Was there something put in the pedestal that was later removed? These are questions that we will do our best to answer but that won’t happen quickly,” said Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FSfj_0dU71pXr00
Governor Ralph Northam made a stop by to check on the progress. (Via 8News livestream)

Here is what they found:

A small camera was inserted into a corner of the box after enough of the lead casing was stripped away. Governor Ralph Northam tweeted photos from inside the box.

The conservation team continued to make steady progress. The photo below is from 2:30 p.m. when most of the top casing was cut open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlfUL_0dU71pXr00

Once the box was opened the first item found inside was a book. Conservationists carefully placed a tray under the book and removed it slowly.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN75g_0dU71pXr00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rK2xv_0dU71pXr00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwYn3_0dU71pXr00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mugmj_0dU71pXr00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sc4jn_0dU71pXr00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Box#Time Capsule#Confederacy
WAVY News 10

Hampton receives over $9 million in grants in fight against sea-level rise

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton is set to receive more than $9 million in grants to deal with sea-level rise and extreme weather. The fund is part of an ongoing statewide effort by the Virginia Community Flood Prevention Fund. The grants will be directed at four specific projects in Hampton which includes:  $3,841,555 for Lake […]
WAVY News 10

Muse Writers Center in Norfolk announces winter/spring schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Muse Writers Center in Norfolk has announced its winter/spring schedule. Residents eager to get their creative writing juices flowing can register for a virtual class, workshop, or seminar at the center. Budding, local writers interested in improving their craft, creativity, research, and professional development will be guided by the center’s […]
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

VDOT to temporarily close portion of Route 671 in Southampton County for bridge replacement project

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is temporarily closing a portion of Route 671 in Southampton County as crews continue to the project to replace the second bridge over Nottoway River. Beginning as early as Jan. 3, contractor crews will close Route 671 (General Thomas Highway) to through traffic between Shady […]
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy