LOOK: DeMarcco Hellams from the top rope

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A few weeks back coach Saban went on a masterful rant about the expectations from the fans and the pressure it puts on the players. In that rant, he also mentioned how Alabama receives each of its opponent’s best shots.

Plain and simple, Alabama’s dominance has placed a massive target on the Tide.

Texas A&M star defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal’s quote proved coach Saban’s point.

Without even knowing it, Leal made the greatest possible recruiting pitch for Alabama.

Not to be outdone, Alabama star defensive back DeMarcco Hellams came out of nowhere to deliver an emphatic comeback.

Hellams’ response is bound to hype the Crimson Tide faithful!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

