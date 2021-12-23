ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska trucking firm founder to pay nearly $487K in fines

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qfine_0dU719zw00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The founder of a Nebraska trucking firm has agreed to pay a $486,900 fine to the federal government for purchasing large amounts of his company’s stock as a director without properly reporting it.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that Clarence Werner, founder of the Omaha-based truckload carrier Werner Enterprises, Inc., reached the agreement to settle charges that he violated federal antitrust law.

Nebraska project finds key minerals, but can it mine them?

Federal authorities say Werner exercised stock options in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2019 to acquire shares of Werner Inc., but failed to make the proper federal filings required by law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Omaha, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Industry
Omaha, NE
Sports
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Trucking Company#Weather#Ap#Werner Enterprises Inc#Werner Inc#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

501
Followers
410
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy