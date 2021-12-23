ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Majority Whip Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) - U.S. Congressman James Clyburn has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement Wednesday. Clyburn says he is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated after receiving his booster shot in September. Prior to...

CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,700; Positivity Rate Up To 16.54%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 1,700 on Monday, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive climbed to 16.54%, increasing by 0.69% since Sunday. Health department data show that cases went up by 5,376, after rising by more than 25,000 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 668,790. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients over the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in acute care and 348 are adults in the ICU. Thirteen children are in acute care and another four are in the...
FOX2Now

The possible side-effects of COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — In November the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. This time around,...
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
