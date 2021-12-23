ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

15-year-old missing girl last seen Dec. 15

By Julia Romero
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are searching for a 15-year-old missing girl last seen December 15 in North Las Vegas.

Na’Laya Garry was last seen near the 5900 block of Palmilla (near Decatur and Tropical) last Wednesday.

She is described as having brown eyes, black hair and 5’5′ tall.

Na’Laya was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, jeans, and black, white, and grey vans shoes.

After further information was provided the case was upgraded from ‘runaway’ to ‘missing’ due to suspicious circumstances, as stated by the detectives.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

