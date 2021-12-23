ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police release new video of possible Chinatown shooting suspect

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6wBJ_0dU70NEe00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New video released by Metro police shows a possible suspect in the Chinatown shooting.

The video shows the man police are looking for walking through an employee corridor at the North Outlet mall on an unspecified date and time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWZ3V_0dU70NEe00

Police said the man appears to be homeless, is known to frequent tourist corridor areas, and has been seen with a bandage on his right hand.

He is described as a Black male adult, skinny build, and last seen wearing black pants with white shorts over them and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

At approximately 2:51 a.m. on Dec. 20, the suspect entered the back door of a restaurant located in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road and shot a waiter who was there cleaning. The waiter was shot 11 times according to police.

The suspect then left through a back door and was last seen heading north from the business.

The employee is recovering after undergoing at least two surgeries.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the victim by the Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gofundme
phl17.com

2 suspects caught on video beating a woman unconscious

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two suspects are in custody after police say they were involved in a violent road rage beating caught on video in Jenkintown. The incident happened on the intersection of York and Rydal roads around 10 a.m. last Thursday. According to police, 37-year-old Charles Clifton Woodson and 25-year-old September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in deadly Queens stabbing

HOLLIS, Queens — Police are searching for two men who killed another man during a robbery Tuesday, officials said Friday. Police first responded to a report of a man lying unconscious at the intersection of 197 Street and Carpenter Avenue about 9:37 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Andrew Cunje, had multiple stab wounds to the chest, […]
QUEENS, NY
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy