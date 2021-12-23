Rep. Jim Clyburn, House Majority Whip, Receives Positive COVID Result 56 Hours After Taking Test

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Schakowsky noted previously that her husband, Bob, tested positive for COVID on Friday. On Tuesday, Schakowsky herself was “having a bit of fever and feeling ill,” and after several previous negative tests, she tested positive herself on Tuesday night. We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones. I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) December 23, 2021 Both Schakowsky and her husband are vaccinated and received a booster. Schakowsky said she and her husband are quarantining with her dogs, and she is feeling “OK.” “We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones,” Schakowsky wrote. “I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO