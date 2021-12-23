ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jim Clyburn, House Majority Whip, Receives Positive COVID Result 56 Hours After Taking Test

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Wednesday he is positive for COVID-19, after waiting more than 50 hours for a test result. “This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” the third-ranking Democrat said...

Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Jim Clyburn on breakthrough Covid diagnosis: 'I feel great'

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss his Covid-19 diagnosis after testing positive. Clyburn says he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster and is currently asymptomatic. Clyburn also encourages people to get vaccinated, get their booster, and test often.Dec. 23, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wach.com

Representative Jim Clyburn tests positive for Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) has tested positive for Coronavirus. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Supreme Court to hold special session on vaccine requirement cases. The majority whip of the U.S. House of Representatives announced he tested positive for COVID-19 through his official Twitter...
COLUMBIA, SC
WFAE

SC's Rep. Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn, 81, said in a statement. “No one is immune.”. The South Carolina Democrat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Press Democrat

Rep. Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) has tested positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday in a statement. Lee, who is fully vaccinated and had also gotten a booster shot, said she received her positive test result this week. "Fortunately, I have only mild cold-like symptoms, but I know it could have been...
OAKLAND, CA
PIX11

Rep. Malliotakis quarantining at home after positive COVID-19 test

NEW YORK — Representative Nicole Malliotakis tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a spokesperson for the official said Tuesday. Her diagnosis comes amid a spike in infections across New York. Rep. Malliotakis, who is fully vaccinated, received a test after experiencing mild symptoms and a slight fever, according to Communications Director Natalia Baldassarre. “She has been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Wave of retirements rocks Democrats' hopes of holding the House

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are facing an onslaught of departures with less than a year to go before the midterm elections. So far, 23 Democratic representatives have said they won't seek re-election, including five in December alone. Three of them — Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Lucille Roybal-Allard of California, and Albio Sires of New Jersey — made their announcements just in the last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Whopping 10 Members of Congress Now Have COVID

COVID is making its way around Congress without partisan preference. On Thursday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) became the 10th legislator to confirm a positive case since Sunday. He tweeted, “In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly . . . and last night I got bad news—I tested positive. I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines.” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) both confirmed on Tuesday their own positive cases. As reported by the Daily Mail, both Lee and Malliotakis are vaccinated—and Lee is also boosted—and both reported that they have not experienced severe side effects. Reps. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Antonio Delgado (D-NY), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Jason Crow (D-CO), as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NY) have also tested positive.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Antonio Delgado tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. The Hudson Valley congressman, who represents New York's 19th Congressional District, released a statement Wednesday morning on social media, noting he's "currently experiencing mild symptoms." "I'm grateful for the protection of a safe and effective vaccine and booster and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Rep. Jan Schakowsky Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Schakowsky noted previously that her husband, Bob, tested positive for COVID on Friday. On Tuesday, Schakowsky herself was “having a bit of fever and feeling ill,” and after several previous negative tests, she tested positive herself on Tuesday night. We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones. I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) December 23, 2021 Both Schakowsky and her husband are vaccinated and received a booster. Schakowsky said she and her husband are quarantining with her dogs, and she is feeling “OK.” “We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones,” Schakowsky wrote. “I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
