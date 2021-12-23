ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Autopsy: Vincent Jackson died from chronic alcohol use; suffered from stage 2 CTE

By Robert Pandolfino, Dillon Davis
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rnw5m_0dU6zW0e00

TAMPA (KWSB/WFLA) – A new autopsy report released Wednesday revealed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson died of chronic alcohol use.

Jackson was found dead in a Brandon hotel room in February , had a blood alcohol content of about .28 grams per deciliter and the manner of his death was “natural,” according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report.

The report notes that Jackson, 38, also suffered from the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

Jackon’s family previously divulged that he had stage 2 CTE and said the longtime NFL player used alcohol to deal with the side effects of head trauma during his career. They also say Jackson’s brain will be donated to Boston University for a CTE study.

A 2017 study published by Boston University researchers determined that CTE was found in 99% of the studied brains obtained from NFL players and in 91% of the brains from college football players.

In a statement to WFLA last week, Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System, called Jackson a “brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s.”

“That his brain showed stage 2 CTE should no longer surprise us; these results have become commonplace,” McKee said. “What is surprising is that so many football players have died with CTE and so little is being done to make football, at all levels, safer by limiting the number of repetitive subconcussive hits.”

Drafted by the Chargers out of Northern Colorado in 2005, Jackson played seven seasons in San Diego where he earned two of his three Pro Bowl selections in 2009 and 2011. He signed a five-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and played his last season there in 2016.

Jackson finished his NFL career with 540 receptions, more than 9,000 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns in 155 games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Ex-NFL Player Who Killed 7, Including Self, in Shooting Had 'Unusually Severe' CTE, Researchers Say

A former NFL player who shot and killed six people before taking his own life was suffering from a severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), researchers say. Philip Adams’ brain was found to have “unusually severe” frontal lobe damage from being hit in the head repeatedly during his six-season football career, according to a team of University of Boston researchers who were asked to study his brain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cte#American Football#Kwsb Wfla#Chargers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies in police custody at the age of 31

Former NFL football player Glenn Foster Jr. died after being taken into police custody. According to multiple reports, he was just 31 years old. He was arrested in Alabama and his cause of death was unexplained causes. There is an active investigation into the case at this point according to...
NFL
Complex

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Fatally Shot 6 People and Himself, Had CTE

Former NFL player Phillip Adams suffered from CTE. Dr. Anne McKee, the Boston University CTE Center neuropathologist and director who studied the 32-year-old’s brain, shared the information on Tuesday alongside York County coroner Sabrina Gast, USA Today reports. In April, Adams fatally shot himself after killing Dr. Robert Lesslie,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
WFLA

WFLA

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy