Freeport, NY

Police: Freeport man arrested after pulling out gun during attempted robbery at Roosevelt Field Mall

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Police say a Freeport man attempting to flee the country was arrested following a botched robbery at the Roosevelt Field Mall.

Detectives say Bernardo Dezil tried to leave Cliente without paying for the clothes he was holding.

They say when employees stopped the 22-year-old, he pulled out a gun and fled.

Police say NYPD officers found Dezil Monday when he tried to fly out of the country.

Woman's conviction in '91 killing of 5-year-old son tossed

New Jersey's Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the 2016 conviction of a Florida woman for killing her 5-year-old son 25 years earlier, ruling that despite the jury’s verdict, prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove she had purposely caused the boy’s death.
