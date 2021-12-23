Police: Freeport man arrested after pulling out gun during attempted robbery at Roosevelt Field Mall
Police say a Freeport man attempting to flee the country was arrested following a botched robbery at the Roosevelt Field Mall.
Detectives say Bernardo Dezil tried to leave Cliente without paying for the clothes he was holding.
They say when employees stopped the 22-year-old, he pulled out a gun and fled.
Police say NYPD officers found Dezil Monday when he tried to fly out of the country.
