Obituary: Betty Ann Brown

Betty Ann Brown, age 83, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Betty was born July 29, 1938 in Cullman, Alabama.





Betty is survived by her daughters: Teresa (Mark) White and Lisa (Ronnie) Wilson; her grandchildren: Valerie (Terry) Keller, Chris (Kelly) Speegle, Nathan Speegle, Justin (Desiree) Wilson, Josie Wilson and Bree (Wade) Graff and her great-grandchildren: Skyler Speegle, Logan Keller, Anthony Speegle, Ethan Yahn, Isaac Medina, Izzie Wilson, Sophia Graff, RaeLynn Graff, Jack Wilson, Slayden Speegle, Aniya Graff, Roman Graff and Isla Wilson.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Brown; her daughter: Denise Brown Aderholt and her parents: Onis Almon and Rosalee Dover Conn.



A celebration of life visitation for Betty will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055). A celebration of life funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Dejuan Reese and Bro. Samuel Tucker will be officiating the service. An interment will occur at Spring Hill Cemetery (5400 US Highway 278 W, Cullman, AL 35057).



Moss-Service Funeral Home will be directing the service.