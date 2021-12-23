ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Betty Ann Brown

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYIvk_0dU6xbOz00

Betty Ann Brown, age 83, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Betty was born July 29, 1938 in Cullman, Alabama.


Betty is survived by her daughters: Teresa (Mark) White and Lisa (Ronnie) Wilson; her grandchildren: Valerie (Terry) Keller, Chris (Kelly) Speegle, Nathan Speegle, Justin (Desiree) Wilson, Josie Wilson and Bree (Wade) Graff and her great-grandchildren: Skyler Speegle, Logan Keller, Anthony Speegle, Ethan Yahn, Isaac Medina, Izzie Wilson, Sophia Graff, RaeLynn Graff, Jack Wilson, Slayden Speegle, Aniya Graff, Roman Graff and Isla Wilson.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Brown; her daughter: Denise Brown Aderholt and her parents: Onis Almon and Rosalee Dover Conn.

A celebration of life visitation for Betty will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055). A celebration of life funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Dejuan Reese and Bro. Samuel Tucker will be officiating the service. An interment will occur at Spring Hill Cemetery (5400 US Highway 278 W, Cullman, AL 35057).

Moss-Service Funeral Home will be directing the service.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1936 and 1950

From the files of 1950: Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Edwards are announcing the birth of a little daughter. Editor J.C. Norwood of The Cullman Tribune is suffering from a severe heart attack. Mr. and Mrs. Henry White are the parents of a son, born last Thursday. He is named John Henry. Herman Pruett, one of Cullman County’s popular teachers, will be a reader of the Tribune for the year 1936. Officers for the National Honor Society for this semester have been elected at Cullman County High School. They are President – Marigene Wilhite, Vice- President – Cortez Johnson and secretary – Lila Belle Ponder. The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Godbee family fulfills father’s love of service through Mandate of Giving

CULLMAN, Ala. – Tom Godbee, age 57, of Arley, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born on September 1, 1964, in Cullman, Alabama to Jack and Hazel Godbee. Tom experienced lung complications due to Covid that began just before Thanksgiving. He spent weeks at Cullman Regional Medical Center, and when he came home, his oxygen machine threw a breaker. When Godbee was in the hospital, he spoke to his wife Cindy about experiencing dreams of Heaven. Pam Dodd, whose nephew is married to Godbee’s daughter Kayra, said that Godbee spoke about being a “soldier...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Devil Dawgs and Daystar Church bring 500 meals to Mayfield, Kentucky

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Devil Dawgs Concessions Inc. partnered with Daystar Church of Good Hope to bring 500 meals to tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky. Devil Dawgs is a veteran owned, self-contained mobile food service which serves high quality concession food like hot dogs, shaved ice, funnel cakes, fried oreos, fried twinkies and nachos. Owners Joe and Pat Brown traveled to Mayfield on Tuesday with three other volunteers, along with Daystar’s outreach team. Joe Brown said, “We went up there and found a distribution point where they were giving out clothes, household items and stuff that people had donated.” The team...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
764
Followers
330
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy