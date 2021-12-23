ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana White Non-Committal On Francis Ngannou Contract Talks

By Curtis Calhoun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC and Francis Ngannou haven’t moved forward on a new deal, and UFC president Dana White doesn’t sound optimistic. Ngannou is slated to face Ciryl Gane for the unified heavyweight title in the upcoming UFC 270 main event. But Ngannou may be fighting for more than just a successful title...

mmanews.com

Manager: Ngannou Wants Two Things From UFC Before Re-Signing

The manager of UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has revealed there are two things his client needs if he is to re-sign with MMA’s premier promotion. Ngannou ascended the heavyweight mountaintop this year with a brutal knockout of Stipe Miocic. Since falling short of the title for the first time in 2018, “The Predator” has been unstoppable. On his way to title glory, he knocked out Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, all in the first round.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White issues challenge to Jake Paul: Cocaine test me for 10 years if I can PED test you for two

Dana White isn’t fond of Jake Paul constantly calling him a cocaine addict, and the UFC president has responded with a challenge for the YouTube-star-turned-boxer. Following Paul’s recent knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch, he pleaded with White to exempt a few of his high-profile fighters from their contracts in order to share the ring.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘Manipulation’ - Francis Ngannou upset at edited sparring video with Cyril Gane being released

Ahead of their heavyweight title unification bout at UFC 270, sparring footage was released between former teammates turned opponents Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane. Ngannou says they sparred in 2019, but didn’t really train together often. He also took offense to the clips that were released, saying they were edited and chopped up to make it look like Gane was getting better of the gym sparring sessions.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 270 Betting Odds: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou returns to the Octagon on Saturday, January 22, when he meets challenger Ciryl Gane in a highly-anticipated UFC Heavyweight Championship bout. The champion is now respected as a top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport after his dominant performance against Stipe Miocic in March. Despite losing to Miocic in January 2018, Ngannou entered the rematch in March as a betting favorite after showing improvements in previous years.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“It’s 1000% not all about the money,” Francis Ngannou’s manager details the problem with the UFC on “The Predator’s” deal

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is at the peak of his career and for the fans, the Cameroonian mixed martial artist can go on to become the greatest heavyweight of all time if he keeps knocking out his opponents left and right. Ngannou is on building a serious resume for his future and his legacy which already includes knockout wins over former world champions, Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, and Stipe Miocic.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou says sparring videos with Ciryl Gane paint a false picture: 'They're really good at manipulation'

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou says his former gym purposely didn’t release his full sparring videos with Ciryl Gane. Fans got a glimpse of Ngannou’s sparring sessions with Gane more than three years ago at MMA Factory Paris, but Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) thinks the clips released were only trying to make Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) look good.
UFC
mmanews.com

Ngannou Looks To ‘Shut Up’ Everyone In The HW Division At UFC 270

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou doesn’t recognize Ciryl Gane as the interim titleholder and believes the Frenchman’s belt is illegitimate. After 2018 defeats to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis stalled his rise, Ngannou hit the form of his life. In four fights, “The Predator” recorded four first-round knockouts against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, totaling less than four minutes inside the Octagon.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou accuses former gym of ‘manipulation’ after releasing Ciryl Gane sparring footage

Francis Ngannou is amused by the speculation surrounding his previous training sessions with upcoming UFC 270 opponent Ciryl Gane. The two heavyweight champions (Ngannou the undisputed titleholder, Gane an interim champ) are set to fight Jan. 22 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., a matchup that has been brewing for the better part of the past 12 months with Gane continuing his unbeaten romp through the UFC roster.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou's agent: Negotiation with UFC 'not all about money'

According to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s representation, his negotiation troubles with the UFC is not all about the money. Ngannou’s agent Marquel Martin of CAA Sports, addressed the ongoing back-and-forth with the promotion as his client is preparing to step inside the octagon at UFC 270 for a title unification bout against interim champion Ciryl Gane on the final fight of his current contract.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Francis Ngannou’s manager hasn’t heard from UFC in 6 months

It wasn’t a sign of good things on the horizon when Francis Ngannou’s manager publicly clashed with UFC President Dana White. Now, that manager is giving some insight as to how bad things have actually gotten behind the scenes, which is to say they haven’t changed at all since the gloves came off in public. As Ngannou nears a fight that could be pivotal to his future, a title unifier with interim champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 that marks the final fight on his current contract, his representation hasn’t heard word one from the promotion on a new deal.
UFC
