Obituary: David Shannon Farley

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for David Shannon Farley, 66, of Hanceville.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Farley passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at CRMC. He was born June 9, 1955 to Billy Joe and Mary Ellen Hall Farley. He loved his family, missed his mama and now he’s gone home. He loved Alabama football.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Laura Powell and Faith Farley and two infant sisters.

Survivors include his son: Justin Farley; daughter: Shayna Gatlin; brothers: Max (Sharon) Farley and Dennis Farley; sister: Lisa Sandlin; grandchildren: Hannah and Haliey Farley, Josh, Austin and Jessica Gatlin; great-grandchildren: Carter Gatlin and Malakai Gatlin; mother of his children: Debbie Warren; family and friends.