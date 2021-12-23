ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Martin Says Coldplay Will Release Their Final Music in 2025

By Liz Calvario‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay may be done making albums. Chris Martin shared that the British band will release their final music in 2025, in a preview of his upcoming interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 that aired on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. "Well I know I can tell you,...

www.etonline.com

Taylor Daily Press

Coldplay has stopped making music

“Our last album will come out in 2025, and after that we’ll probably just tour more.” It was quite a bombshell that Coldplay singer Chris Martin dropped in the interview in question. Although the ad does not mean that Martin and his colleagues. She will never be found in the studio after 2025. The front man leaves the door open for collaboration between Coldplay and other bands. “But Coldplay’s catalog as a band will not be renewed after 2025.”
THEATER & DANCE
Cleveland Scene

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Among the Musicians Participating in Virtual Benefit Concert for Local Singer-Songwriter Hal Walker

Local singer-songwriter Hal Walker has been mostly bed-bound and unable to make music due to a severe case of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). To help raise money for his medical bills, some 25 musicians, including Coldplay’s Chris Martin of Coldplay, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, as part of a virtual benefit concert dubbed A Love Song for Hal. Other notable acts include multi-instrumentalist Eric Noden and singer-guitarist Tracy Grammer.
MUSIC
westernmassnews.com

Coldplay plans final album in 2025

(CNN) - Viva la vida, Coldplay. The Grammy-winning band is planning to release its final album in 2025. Frontman Chris Martin announced the news on BBC Radio 2 this week. He says Coldplay will continue to tour and maybe collaborate with other artists. Coldplay released their first album “Parachutes” in...
MUSIC
