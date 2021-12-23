ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Special Report w/ Bret Baier -Wednesday, December 22

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Outnumbered - Wednesday, December 15

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Wednesday, December 15

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Primetimer

Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
POLITICS
Popculture

Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Vanity Fair

Will Fox News Stop Its Dangerous COVID-19 Messaging Now? Yeah Right.

Many open questions remain about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and what it means for the future of the pandemic, but one thing is certain: Fox News will continue to hamstring efforts to combat the virus and to demonize those officials seeking to quell the crisis. The far-right network made that much clear in its response to the dustup on Tuesday between Dr. Anthony Fauci and smug provocateur Jesse Watters. This week, Watters urged conservative students—using violent language—to “ambush” the public health official to create viral content for Fox and other outlets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Kamala Harris is a 'lying sociopath': Jimmy Failla

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy