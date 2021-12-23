ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC increases COVID testing even more, vows ‘operational change’

By Shirley Chan, James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKVkY_0dU6uzws00

NEW YORK — The city is on course this week to have 119 COVID testing sites — more than double what it had had last month. That’s in addition to a few federal testing sites and lots of home testing kits being distributed at some of the locations.

It’s all part of efforts to reduce the long lines seen around the city in the past week, as infections continue to rise along with concerns of people contracting the virus before holiday gatherings begin.  It’s not yet clear how effective the efforts will be.

At his Wednesday briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced Sen. Charles Schumer as a special guest. The mayor presented the senator with a key to the city, and Schumer pulled out a piece of paper.

“I’m sending a letter to FEMA today,” he said, displaying it, “asking them for a hundred new mobile testing locations. We need these locations across the city. Now, today, they said, they’re sending six, that is not close to enough, given the magnitude of the crisis and what we need. “

For now, the number in operation will be three, as of Thursday. The mayor said he didn’t know where the federal testing sites would be located, or what their operating times would be, even though one of the three sites, in Travers Park, Queens, had opened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The two others, opening Thursday, are at Queens Valley Playground and Helen Marshall Playground. All are run by the CDC, and located in Queens, where elected officials and healthcare leaders alike said the need is high.

With three operating federal test sites, instead of the 100 requested, it’s a situation that shows some of the challenges for testing.

Another challenge was acknowledged on Wednesday by the executive director of  the city’s Test and Trace Corps, Dr. Ted Long. His organization has, in the past, successfully returned COVID test results in a 24-hour period, but has not been able to meet that goal in recent days, as the number of testing has increased.

“We are doing unprecedented levels of testing,” he said. “We’re doing nearly 170,000 tests in one day. Our previous record gains had been 120,000 tests in one day.”

“Over the last several days, we have noticed,” Dr. Long continued, “that the wait times have been getting longer for the turnaround at our city-run lab. It is still much faster than other labs, but what we’re doing today is by the end of the day today, making substantial operational changes to get us back to our constant goal of 24 hours.”

Mayor de Blasio and his health leaders also said that the city will hand out free at-home COVID testing kits at five mobile sites, when the kits are available.

However, it may be a while before there’s availability, said Cole Garson, the chief operating officer of iBrands Global. It’s a retail supply company that shifted its operations to provide PPE and other medical items to companies in need during the pandemic.

In that capacity, Garson has become a supply chain expert who’s anticipated the higher COVID testing demand. He acknowledges that there are challenges ahead.

“In the short term, yes, some [locations] are going to get supplied, some aren’t,” Garson said in an interview. “Some suppliers like us are going to have more success in getting supplies to their customers, but we’re going to struggle a bit. But we’re a lot better off than we were a month ago.”

He said that the supply stream will quickly build after a short-term drought.

Another change the city announced on Wednesday is that it’s also extending hours for its 119 Covid testing sites to 12 hours per day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s all a reminder that, with COVID cases having doubled from a week ago, demand for testing is intense.

Dr. Mitchell Katz, who, as CEO of the city’s Health and Hospitals, oversees all city-operated healthcare facilities, acknowledged that the system is under strain.

“Cases are astronomically increasing. No question,” he said. “Cases themselves, we’ve never seen as high levels.”

However, Katz continued, there’s a drastically lower occurrence of severe illness, especially among unvaccinated people.

“The 11 hospitals of Health and Hospital currently have 54 patients in our ICUs due to COVID,” Katz said.  “That’s compared to the peak in March 2020, where we had 970.”

All of the testing, as well as vaccines, and other treatments, he said, are part of a larger picture.

“So, cases — huge increase,” Katz concluded. “ICU — tiny increase.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Concerning spike in child hospitalizations for COVID in NYC prompts warning from health officials

NEW YORK — New York health officials sounded the alarm on Monday over the increasing number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York City. The state Health Department on Friday issued a health advisory to pediatricians and parents regarding the “startling” uptick in pediatric hospitalizations. The near-fivefold increase in hospitalizations began around Dec. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some exceptions. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How Red Cross helps New Yorkers during emergencies

NEW YORK — Between the pandemic and natural disasters like Hurricane Ida, it’s been a tough year for many New Yorkers. But the Red Cross has been there throughout it all. The agency has responded to over 2,000 emergencies in the New York-metro area, as of this month. That includes not just major storms, but also […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Test And Trace Corps
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

US should ‘seriously’ consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights: Fauci

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel. Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more […]
U.S. POLITICS
PIX11

No criminal charges against Cuomo in Westchester but ‘concerning’ conduct found credible: DA

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges in Westchester County regarding two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday. “Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” Rocah said in a statement. “However, in both […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

No, NY lawmakers aren’t voting on bill to detain the unvaccinated

NEW YORK — A New York lawmaker says he will withdraw a 2015 bill proposal that has become the source of unsubstantiated claims on social media that legislators are planning to detain people who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year. The social media posts are misrepresenting a bill, first introduced in the New York State […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy