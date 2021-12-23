ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima County unemployment low despite vaccine mandate concerns

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvSR0_0dU6uYJN00

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County’s latest unemployment rate at 4.9% was the lowest ever recorded for the month of November, according to state records dating back to 1990.

Despite concerns about a potential increase in unemployment in industries impacted by the state vaccine mandate deadline Oct. 18, economists said fewer employees resigned, retired and got fired over noncompliance than people may have expected.

The latest unemployment data from the Washington State Employee Security Department shows a small increase in the unemployment rate from 4.5% in October to 4.9% in November. About 200 more people in Yakima County became unemployed between mid-October and mid-November.

“How much is attributable to the folks who were laid off because of not getting vaccinated? It’s a very hard question to answer,” said Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Meseck said the unemployment rate is significantly lower this year than it was at 7.8% in November 2020. Since then, there are 3,284 fewer residents out of work.

“That’s a 34.3% drop in the number of unemployed,” Meseck said.

Meseck said another good sign is the continued growth of the labor force in Yakima County. He said there are about 5,000 more people in the workforce than last year, for an increase of 4.1%.

However, the difference is much smaller when compared to the county’s labor force in November 2019: an increase of 738 residents or 0.6%.

“Compared to last year, we’re doing outstanding,” Meseck said. “Compared to two years ago, we’re just starting to dig ourselves out.”

Meseck said there’s still a long way to go before the labor market is fully recovered from the pandemic, but he’s hopeful that these positive trends will continue.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

NOV. 2021: Historic train trucked over Snoqualmie Pass. Next up: I-82 & I-84

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
Yakima County, WA
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Yakima County, WA
Government
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“This is not data, these are people”: Tri-Cities crackdown on DUIs as WA sets record number of fatalities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from across the Tri-Cities region are putting an emphasis on stopping drunk drivers as Washington state suffers a consequential rise in DUI-related deaths during the pandemic. According to a release by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), the seven key law enforcement agencies...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employment#Labor Market#The Kapp Kvew News Staff
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities cops crackdown on drunk drivers as WA posts record-setting DUI death rates

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from across the Tri-Cities region are putting an emphasis on stopping drunk drivers as Washington state suffers a consequential rise in DUI-related deaths during the pandemic. According to a release by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), the seven key law enforcement agencies that protect the Tri-Cities area will enforce extra DUI patrols starting...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Lawsuit: New state political maps drawn during ‘secret negotiations’

The Washington State Redistricting Commission is being sued by a watchdog group over claims it broke state transparency laws during the process of redrawing political maps. “People that are in Yakima have a real interest in, how did they reach the conclusions that they did?” said Mike Fancher, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government. “How did they design these maps the way they did? That’s what the people want and need to know and are entitled to know.”
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
472
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy