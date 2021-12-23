Yakima County unemployment low despite vaccine mandate concerns

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County’s latest unemployment rate at 4.9% was the lowest ever recorded for the month of November, according to state records dating back to 1990.

Despite concerns about a potential increase in unemployment in industries impacted by the state vaccine mandate deadline Oct. 18, economists said fewer employees resigned, retired and got fired over noncompliance than people may have expected.

The latest unemployment data from the Washington State Employee Security Department shows a small increase in the unemployment rate from 4.5% in October to 4.9% in November. About 200 more people in Yakima County became unemployed between mid-October and mid-November.

“How much is attributable to the folks who were laid off because of not getting vaccinated? It’s a very hard question to answer,” said Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Meseck said the unemployment rate is significantly lower this year than it was at 7.8% in November 2020. Since then, there are 3,284 fewer residents out of work.

“That’s a 34.3% drop in the number of unemployed,” Meseck said.

Meseck said another good sign is the continued growth of the labor force in Yakima County. He said there are about 5,000 more people in the workforce than last year, for an increase of 4.1%.

However, the difference is much smaller when compared to the county’s labor force in November 2019: an increase of 738 residents or 0.6%.

“Compared to last year, we’re doing outstanding,” Meseck said. “Compared to two years ago, we’re just starting to dig ourselves out.”

Meseck said there’s still a long way to go before the labor market is fully recovered from the pandemic, but he’s hopeful that these positive trends will continue.

