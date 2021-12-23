Tom Vilsack: USDA Sending $14.3 Million to Help Rural Infrastructure in Florida

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Sec. Tom Vilsack and Acting State Director for Rural Development Jason Brower for Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands announced last week that USDA is investing $14,371,400 to build and improve rural infrastructure in Florida.

“When we invest in rural infrastructure, we invest in the livelihoods and health of people in rural America,” Vilsack said. “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is committed to Building a Better America by investing in America’s rural infrastructure, expanding access to broadband, clean drinking water and resilient power infrastructure. The investments we are announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.”

This announcement follows the recent passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The three recipients receiving Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program are:

Okeechobee Utility Authority in Okeechobee County, Fla., will use $8,391,000 to construct a sewer collection system to serve 503 residents that are currently on aged septic systems. This improvement will correct health and sanitary issues by reducing nutrient loading into Lake Okeechobee and the Lake Okeechobee basin.

Holt Water Works Inc. in Okaloosa County, Fla., will use $4,740,400 for water system improvements which consist of the construction of a new well, a new elevated storage tank, replacement of asbestos pipes and aged meters with updated radio read water meters. This improvement will also add a secondary source of water to correct health and sanitary issues.

Floral City Water Association Inc. in Citrus County, Fla., will use $1,240,000 to make improvements to the water system by extending water lines to residents that are currently on private wells and have water quality issues. The improvement will provide quality drinking water for the residents.