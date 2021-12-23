ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Experts offer travel tips as holidays last two weekends

By Cora Dickey
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — It’s the time of the year Americans tend to travel most. Grand Junction Regional Airport says you can expect a serious flurry of travelers.

“We expect it’s going to be very busy,” Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki asserts, “We recommend that everyone arrives about 30 minutes earlier than I typically do to airport just to make sure you get through TSA smoothly so you can get on your way and Santa can find you, wherever you’re spending the holiday.”

Drivers should also brace for bumper to bumper traffic. To limit back ups, CDOT put construction projects on hold for the holidays.

“You have the holidays, both Christmas and New Year’s, falling on a Saturday so it’s two weeks of lots of traffic on the roadway, especially on the main corridors,” Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bob Wilson describes, “The last thing we want to do is have road closures in place when people are trying to get from point A to point B.”

Whether you’re traveling or hosting for the holidays, one bandage company ceo reminds everyone to invest in a good first aid kit.

“This time of year, you need to be winterized,” DrySee CEO Brad Greer advises, “You obviously need to have bandages are painkillers and scissors gars alcohol wipes as well as blankets, hats and mittens.”

Most travel experts agree on one thing: preparation is often key to a safe holiday.

