NHTSA Initiates Official Investigation of Tesla Drivers Playing Video Games While Driving

By Bryan Leng
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers can get fined if they are caught using their phone while driving, not to mention if you try and play a video game in the driver’s seat. Tesla’s in-car gaming console has gone over the edge in the past few weeks. A YouTube video shows that Tesla drivers can play...

