Anderson County's COVID cases fall 14.3%; 3 deaths

Tennessee reported 12,557 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 12,856 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tennessee ranked 32nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 9.6% from the week before, with 913,491 cases reported. With 2.05% of the country's population, Tennessee had 1.37% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Anderson County reported 156 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 182 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,957 cases and 241 deaths.

Within Tennessee, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Scott County with 453 cases per 100,000 per week; Hancock County with 423; and Clay County with 368. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Shelby County, with 1,471 cases; Davidson County, with 1,155 cases; and Knox County, with 715. Weekly case counts rose in 44 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Shelby, Davidson and Hamilton counties.

Tennessee ranked 44th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 58.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 72.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Tennessee reported administering another 210,094 vaccine doses, including 31,024 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 545,082 vaccine doses, including 113,585 first doses. In all, Tennessee reported it has administered 8,695,905 total doses.

Across Tennessee, cases fell in 47 counties, with the best declines in Sevier County, with 191 cases from 306 a week earlier; in Montgomery County, with 297 cases from 405; and in Knox County, with 715 cases from 819.

In Tennessee, 256 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 331 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,348,635 people in Tennessee have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,977 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 50,846,828 people have tested positive and 806,439 people have died.

Tennessee's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,211

The week before that: 1,257

Four weeks ago: 934

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 92,085

The week before that: 91,676

Four weeks ago: 75,048

Hospitals in 28 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 30 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 23 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.