Anderson County, TN

Anderson County's COVID cases fall 14.3%; 3 deaths

By Mike Stucka
The Oak Ridger
 5 days ago
Tennessee reported 12,557 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 12,856 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tennessee ranked 32nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 9.6% from the week before, with 913,491 cases reported. With 2.05% of the country's population, Tennessee had 1.37% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Anderson County reported 156 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 182 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,957 cases and 241 deaths.

Within Tennessee, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Scott County with 453 cases per 100,000 per week; Hancock County with 423; and Clay County with 368. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Shelby County, with 1,471 cases; Davidson County, with 1,155 cases; and Knox County, with 715. Weekly case counts rose in 44 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Shelby, Davidson and Hamilton counties.

Tennessee ranked 44th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 58.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 72.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Tennessee reported administering another 210,094 vaccine doses, including 31,024 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 545,082 vaccine doses, including 113,585 first doses. In all, Tennessee reported it has administered 8,695,905 total doses.

Across Tennessee, cases fell in 47 counties, with the best declines in Sevier County, with 191 cases from 306 a week earlier; in Montgomery County, with 297 cases from 405; and in Knox County, with 715 cases from 819.

In Tennessee, 256 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 331 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,348,635 people in Tennessee have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,977 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 50,846,828 people have tested positive and 806,439 people have died.

Tennessee's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,211
  • The week before that: 1,257
  • Four weeks ago: 934

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 92,085
  • The week before that: 91,676
  • Four weeks ago: 75,048

Hospitals in 28 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 30 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 23 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league’s ability to complete a full season. Two people with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league informed the NHL Players’ Association it was exercising its right to withdraw from the Beijing Games because there was a material disruption to the season.
NHL
CBS News

Congresswoman Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID-19

Representative Barbara Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Tuesday. The California congresswoman said she is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose and is experiencing "cold-like symptoms." "I know it could have been much worse had I not been vaccinated," the 75-year-old Democrat wrote. "I'm so grateful for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

