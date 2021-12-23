ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Vaccine tracker: 55% of AC residents fully vaccinated; 43.7% in Roane

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago
Anderson County has administered more than 100,062 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Dec. 21, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

That's up 1.64% from the previous week's tally of 98,447 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Anderson County, 55% of people living in Anderson County are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 21. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Tennessee reported 1,357,289 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Tennessee as of Dec. 21 are Williamson County (69%), Meigs County (69%), Loudon County (66%), Maury County (65%) and Davidson County (62%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Anderson County as of Dec. 21:

How many people in Anderson County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 60% of people in Anderson County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 45,239 people; and
  • 55% of people in Anderson County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 41,430 people.

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Morgan County and Roane County have received a COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 22?

  • Nearly 57% of people in Morgan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 12,291 people;
  • 51% of people in Morgan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,096 people;
  • Nearly 47% of people in Roane County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 24,825 people; and
  • 43.7% of people in Roane County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 23,091 people.

How many people in Tennessee have been vaccinated so far?

  • 60% of people in Tennessee have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,978,821 people; and
  • 52% of people in Tennessee are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,483,605 people.

Vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers. The Oak Ridger's news editor Donna Smith added to this story.

