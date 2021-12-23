ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Promo Joe by Jessica: December Small Business of the Month

By Special to The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34t5mT_0dU6tkv000

Promo Joe by Jessica, located at 136 E. Division Road, is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Month for December 2021. The award is sponsored by Enrichment Federal Credit Union.

Walk through the door of Promo Joe by Jessica and you will find yourself greeted by two very enthusiastic albeit furry members of the welcoming team: Sammie and Toddie. Jessica Diveto, owner of Promo Joe, calls the two pups her official customer service representatives. Meeting the needs of their customers is what the store is all about, according to a Chamber news release. Promo Joe currently has five departments: a full print shop; apparel; trade show graphics and signage; graphics, creative art, video production; and website and IT work.

Promo Joe allows customers to have a one-stop shop for all their branding needs. Jessica said she realized many customers were frustrated with going to several different vendors for their branding needs and not always getting a consistent look.

“When we get to know our customers, we know exactly who they are, what they’re looking for, what their company is and who they’re trying to target and then we can figure out the right product or service they need. So, by coming to one place, you can save time and money," she said.

She is especially proud of the fact that she has done very little advertising.

“It’s all been word of mouth," she said.

Jessica purchased the business from the original Promo Joe, Joe Melia, in 2015. According to Jessica, “I was looking to go back to work from having kids and decided to start something on my own. I was just going to do something out of my house — promotional products and apparel.”

Jessica and Joe were in some networking groups together and she proposed joining forces. She covered Oak Ridge and he covered Knoxville.

“When he retired, I took over everything. I started doing just promotional apparel and it was going to be a slow kind of get into it," she said.

Then a local print shop closed. Jessica and her husband purchased the equipment and expanded their offerings. From there, the business began to grow into a full-service promotional product firm.

Her dreams for the future of the company include expansion. She would like expand more into the Knoxville market and possibly even into South Carolina.

The company supports local Chambers, including the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, where she recently sponsored breakfast for the inaugural Small Business Networking meeting. They also donate to the Free Medical Clinic and sponsor other events in the community like golf tournaments.

“We love helping the community and love working with small businesses around town. We do a lot in Knoxville and other states, we handle international accounts, but this is our home town. That’s important to us," Jessica said.

To nominate a business like Promo Joe by Jessica for the award, visit Small Business of the Month under the Members tab on the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org. Businesses with 50 or fewer employees, are current members of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce in good standing and show active involvement in the community and/or the Chamber are eligible for the award.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Business
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Oak Ridge, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammie
The Associated Press

AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league’s ability to complete a full season. Two people with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league informed the NHL Players’ Association it was exercising its right to withdraw from the Beijing Games because there was a material disruption to the season.
NHL
CBS News

Congresswoman Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID-19

Representative Barbara Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Tuesday. The California congresswoman said she is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose and is experiencing "cold-like symptoms." "I know it could have been much worse had I not been vaccinated," the 75-year-old Democrat wrote. "I'm so grateful for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

202
Followers
191
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy