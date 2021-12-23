Oak Ridge teacher wins classroom grant

Brian Smith, a seventh-grade social studies educator at Jefferson Middle School in Oak Ridge, was awarded a classroom grant by the Association of American Educators Foundation (AAEF). The grant funds will be used to purchase a laser cutter/engraver to incorporate in his Geography and Geospatial Technologies course, according to a news release.

“It is my goal to provide my students, 40% of the class is comprised of girls and 15% are English learners, with engaging geographic instruction and activities,” Smith noted in his submission. “With a laser cutter/engraver, students can create projects that will develop their academic vocabulary and improve literacy. Projects will be judged holistically, utilize peer review, and a self-efficacy diagnostic tool that utilizes a Likert scale.”

The AAEF National Scholarship and Grant Program seeks to acknowledge excellence in education through highlighting innovative approaches and best practices. AAE Senior Professional Programs Manager Melissa Pratt, who oversees the National Scholarship and Grant Program, stated in the release announcing the award, “Seeking and implementing evidence-based approaches to improving literacy, such as devoting more time to social studies is to be commended. AAEF is pleased to help educators realize their vision for their students’ best outcomes through this classroom grant program.”

The AAE Foundation National Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all full-time educators. Applications are considered twice-a-year on a competitive basis and evaluated by a volunteer review committee of educators. The program is now accepting scholarship and grant applications through the deadline of March 1, 2022, according to a release.

More details and application information are available at aaeteachers.org/awards.