Hibbing hands Esko first loss of season

ESKO — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team fell behind by eight points in the second half, but the Bluejackets rallied for a 77-68 victory over previously undefeated Esko Tuesday on the road.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair as Hibbing took a 33-30 lead into the intermission.

“We hung around in the lead,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “The lead was anywhere from one point to six or seven in that first half. It ended up being three.”

McDonald was hoping his team could extend that lead in the second half, but it would be the Eskomos, who would go on a run and take an eight-point lead midway through the second half.

It was Esko's first lead of the game.

“‘We didn’t know where we were going,” McDonald said. “It was a combination of things. We weren’t finishing, and we weren’t playing defense. We got loose with the ball. Esko started attacking the rim and finished. They also knocked down a couple of threes.

“It got tense at that point. At that time, the game could have swung even further to them. We showed some nice maturity, getting through that and finishing with a nice run.”

That’s when things started clicking for Hibbing.

It only took a couple of minutes to erase that eight-point deficit.

“It was impressive to see how the guys responded,” McDonald said. “We went on a nice run to close that deficit quickly. We started doing the things we wanted to do early in the game, but it was a lot tougher to do them.

“Esko is an athletic team, with some good shooters to go along with that. The speed of the game was a challenge for us. They made it work. Derek does a good job with those guys. We got out of there with what we consider a big win on the road.”

The Bluejackets were led by Ayden McDonald with 34 points. Jacob Jensrud had 18 and Alex Chacich finished with 12.

Esko had four players in double figures led by Makoi Perich with 17. Dalton Spindler had 16, Cuinn Berger 15 and Mason Perich 13.

“It was tough,” McDonald said. “It was everything you wanted a team like ours to have to go through early in the season. It was a great environment, with a great student section. It was loud.”

HHS 33 44 — 77

EHS 30 38 — 68

Hibbing: Zach Rusich 4, Carson Brown 4, Dane Mammenga 5, Alex Chacich 12, Jacob Jensrud 18, Ayden McDonald 34.

Esko: Makoi Perich 17, Mason Perich 13, Nick Swanson 7, Dalton Spindler 16, Cuinn Berger 15.

Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Esko 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 11-17; Esko 4-5; 3-pointers: Mammenga, Chacich, Jensrud 2, Mason Perich, Spindler 4, Burger 3.

Girls Hockey

Moose Lake-Willow River 2

Hibbing/Chisholm 1

MOOSE LAKE — The Rebels scored two power-play goals en route to the win over the Bluejackets Tuesday at Riverside Arena.

Sandra Ribich scored the first of those man-advantage goals at 5:26 of the period, then Megan Hattenberger tallied at 12:05 of the third period.

Tristan Warmbold scored at 14:52 of the third period.

“All three lines worked hard tonight,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “Our Orange line scored the only goal and that was nice. We just need to finish. We had a lot of good chances, and a lot of near misses.

“They scored on rebounds, so we need to tie up better in front of our net.”

HC 0 0 1 — 1

MLWR 1 0 1 — 2

First Period — 1. MLWR, Sandra Ribich (Raechel Painovich, Gabby Gamst), pp, 5:26.

Second Period — No scoring.

Third Period — 2. MLWR, Megan Hattenberger (Ribich, Hallie Klavu), pp, 12:05; 3. HC, Trista Warmbold, 14:52.

Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 8-9-4—21; Moose Lake-Willow River, Julia Mattson 11-10-12—33.

Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; Moose Lake-Willow River 3-6.