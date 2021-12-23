DNR, local clubs continuing to prepare snowmobile trails; Arrowhead and Taconite are open, but riding now is not recommended

TOWER — Despite some snow this week, most area snowmobile trails are not quite ready to be groomed, including the state trails in the areas managed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Brad Dekker, assistant area supervisor, parks and trails for the Tower area, said by email this week that “nothing is groomed, yet. We need a bit more snow, more ice in the swamps, and we have been working the last few weeks on clearing the blowdown and deadfall from the recent wind, rain, ice, and heavy snow. On the bright side, the trails are cleared, and we have a good trail base built up.”

Dekker added that the Putnam-Fishing Lakes trail and the State Park trails have not been gone through since before the recent rain, ice, and heavy snow that brought many trees and branches into the trail corridors.

“These trails may be very narrow, possibly impassable, in a few spots due to branches/brush/blowdown in the trails. Our focus up to this point has been to clear, pack, and prep the State Trail corridors,” he said. “Starting next week, we will be going through the State Park trails and Putnam-Fishing Lakes trail to check on brushing/clearing needs.”

Tower area DNR trail officials maintain much of the Arrowhead and Taconite State Trails that run through much of northern Minnesota — from Ely to Grand Rapids and all points in between.

Currently, conditions on the Arrowhead and Taconite Trails are about the same: Anywhere from three to 10-inches of snow, but only a one to three inch base. Neither has been groomed and conditions are categorized as “poor.”

Snowmobile travel is not recommended.

“We have gotten a number of inches of snow over the last few weeks. The rain last week reduced snow levels quite a bit, but it also helped to create a pretty decent trail base. Currently there is quite a bit of water in some of the swamps and in most low spots due to last week’s rain,” Dekkers wrote in his weekly trail conditions report. “High ground and dry swamps are still very rough. Ice in swamps remains inconsistent — it is 8 to 10-inches thick in some spots, yet is still only zero to two-inches thick in others. We are packing swamps/wetlands to knock down grass and cattails and help the ice freeze thick enough to support grooming equipment. We also are finishing up re-clearing the trail of deadfall and blowdown after the rain, ice, wind, and heavy snow. In general, trail use is still not recommended. Please use caution and travel at your own risk.”

There is also active logging happening on a number of spots throughout the Grant-in-Aid and State Trail system. Please slow down and give trucks and logging equipment space.

Lake Vermilion

Members of the Vermilion Penguins Snowmobile Club, reported on Facebook earlier this week that trail staking had begun on the lake.

On Dec. 20, officials posted: “Thanks to the hard work of Curly and three other hardy volunteers — Greg, Joe and Kyle — we got a bunch done today. We set most of the directional map and thin ice signs, so we are ready on Wednesday to connect those dots with stakes.

“In case you are wondering, ice depth is somewhat surprisingly only from about 5 to 8-inches, so still not suitable for regular vehicles. In fact, the Cook club does not recommend lake travel on that (west) end just yet. Be a bit patient please - safety first.”

Officials added, “A little more snow and we are ready to rip at least on the lake trails.”

Wednesday night the group posted: “The East end of Vermilion is fully stacked. It is a great ride — smooth with just enough snow except in some wind swept patches which are icy. We saw no significant ice/pressure ridges but be careful anyway as they can pop up anywhere any time.”