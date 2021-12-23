Dressed to impress

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. George Amitrano of Babbitt.

He passed away in a car accident recently.

George served in Vietnam as a Screaming Eagle with the 101st Airborne Division.

Thank you for your service Mr. Amitrano.

Rest in peace.

Good

I got to cover the Rock Ridge boys hockey team’s first game they played at the Hippodrome this season on Tuesday. The Wolverines beat Superior 2-1 in overtime.

I talked with Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson after the game. The win was nice, but what else really stood out to me was the way coach Johnson was dressed.

Have you ever watched a Division I game or an NHL contest? The head coaches all have a shirt and tie on.

I have covered the Rock Ridge squad twice this year and coach Johnson both times was sporting a shirt and tie. Classy all the way.

Reminds me of the McDonald family of local coaches. Dad, Paul, Tom, and Joel.

I covered them all and they all dressed in a shirt and tie.

Great job coach Johnson. Keep that team playing hard.

Finally, how about that Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team? The team is ranked No. 1 in Class A right now.

Coach Jeff Buffetta has his girls playing some solid ball. Keep it up Rangers.

Bad

Now as of yesterday the NHL is going on a COVID-19 pause.

What? Are you kidding me?

A flurry of team shutdowns left very few games on the schedule. The games are scheduled to resume on Monday.

Does that mean I have to watch NBA basketball for five days? I hope not.

Just make sure the season is being played in full in March, when a certain team from Chicago comes to St. Paul, to face the Wild and Jimmy will be there.

Ugly

Did you see that Vikings and Bears game on Monday night? All I can say is “ugly.”

I don’t care if my Bears had 17-18 players out because they failed the Covid test… It was ugly.

There is always next year.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Which U.S. superstar said, “I’ve never lost a game, I just ran out of time.”

Only 12 readers knew it was Michael Jordan who dropped that line.

I let Kendra at the front desk of the newspaper office pick the winner and she picked number 6 which made Mike Malevich a winner. Thanks for reading Mike.

Give this one a try.

“Which NBA player has played the most Christmas Day games?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week. Have a merry Christmas.

Don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.

