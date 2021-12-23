Derrick Rose has ankle surgery, to be re-evaluated in eight weeks

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks guard Derrick Rose underwent surgery on his right ankle today, the team announced. Rose is set to be re-evaluated in eight weeks, but there’s optimism that his timetable may be closer to six weeks, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rose has been experiencing pain in the ankle and hasn’t played since last Thursday when he logged 12 minutes against the Rockets. He has been a steady presence for New York this season, averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 assists in 26 games.

The 33-year-old guard has a long injury history, dating back to a torn ACL in the 2012 playoffs. He has experienced issues with both ankles throughout his career.

With Rose sidelined, more point guard duties will likely revert to Kemba Walker, who was benched for more than three weeks before returning to the lineup Saturday. He will try to keep the 14-17 Knicks in the playoff race until Rose can return.